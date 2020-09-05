Norbert Humpert

1/10/1930 - 8/11/2020 Norb Humpert passed away 8/11/2020 at 90 years old in Cherry Valley, Ca. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue. Born in Morris, Indiana. Married the love of his life in 1949 in Ohio, moving west a few years later where he owned Humpert Auto Body in Fontana for decades. Norb has 5 children, David Humpert of Hesperia, Judi Thompson of Temecula, Cathy Snellings of Ramona, Chris Castaneda of Beaumont and Laura Humpert of Washington State, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Norb was loved and respected by many in car show circles and beyond. He was known for his artistic ability to bring an old wrecked car back to life. He will be so missed immensely. No services at this time





