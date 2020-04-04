|
|
April 21, 1932 - March 25, 2020 Norma Louise Lesondak (Sanders) entered into heaven on Wednesday, March 25th. She was born in Yukon, Oklahoma on April 21, 1932 to Lena and Doyle Sanders. Norma moved to California in 1938 where she attended Vina Danks Middle School and then graduated from Chaffey High School in 1949. In 1950 she married John Lesondak Jr. and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on May 8th. She was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church. Norma was a member of the Red Hill Country Club for 44 years where she loved playing Golf, Bridge, and Gin. She was also a member of the Ontario Elks Club for 19 years where she met many wonderful friends. Her times as an Elks member also included 20 years spent with the Breezy Elks motorhome club. Norma loved to travel and has visited many places such as Europe, Australia, and Tahiti. Her fondest memories were closer to home while traveling in the motorhome with her husband and family. There was never a time that she wasn't planning her next adventure. Norma is survived by her husband John of Upland, CA, daughters Dee Anna Lesondak of Upland, CA, and Peggy Eckert of Spokane, WA, granddaughter Sara Zangenberg (Adam) and great grandchildren Allyson and Sean of Olympia, WA. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Madeleine Lesondak of Alta Loma and Denise Lesondak of Sunnyvale, CA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Norma was preceded in death by her parents Samuel "Doyle" Sanders and Lena Johnston, her brother Webster Sanders and her son John Lesondak Jr. III. Due to recent events services will be held April 8th at Bellevue Mausoleum and will include immediate family only. A celebration of life remembrance will be held and announced at a later date. Those who wish to remember Norma in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Humane Society or please donate items needed at your local animal shelter.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 4, 2020