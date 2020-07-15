1/1
Norman Matthew "Norm" Painter
November 22, 1940 - June 15, 2020 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend. Preceded in death by parents Joe and Dorothy Panza, wife Judith A Painter. Survived by Jayne Lee of Arizona, Mike Painter of Montana, Chris (Randy) Burger of Colorado, Dana Vincent of Washington, Scott (Kim) Houk of California, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and numerous lifelong friends. Norm served our country in the Marine Corp SEMPER FI A local business owner "DETCO" and generous community leader. Military Service with Honors July 21, 2020 @ 11:15 am Riverside National Cemetery.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
