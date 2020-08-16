1/1
Olga "Kathy" Hooper
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aug. 17, 1935 - Aug. 11, 2020 Olga was born on a farm outside of Kenaston, Saskatchewan, Canada, she came to the United States in 1957 and became a citizen in 1975. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home of natural causes, surrounded by her husband, David Hooper, her daughter, Colleen Frye and her granddaughter, Deandra Smith (and her husband, Steven Smith) and grandson Todd Frye. Olga is survived by her sister, Gladys Thiel, in Alberta Canada alone with four nephews and two nieces in Canada. She is also survived by two stepdaughters in Arkansas, Stephanie Richey and Sarah Hooper (Burns), and finally survived by many loving nephews and nieces in Michigan. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory Lloyd Adams and first husband Lloyd Adams. Services will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, Highland Ave. San Bernardino on August 24 at 10:00 a.m. it will be live streamed on Facebook. We are sorry but due to Covid, we are allowed only ten family and close friends in the chapel and social distancing must be practiced at the grave site.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
10:00 AM
Mt. View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved