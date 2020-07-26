July 30, 1952 - July 15, 2020 Oral Maxwell Clark, 67, of Alum Bridge, WV, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2010 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in London, Ontario, Canada, July 30, 1952, a son of the late Victor Whyle Clark and Pearl Main Clark. Oral was preceded in death by three siblings: Allen Clark, Goldie Darby, and Harold Clark. He is survived his wife Pamela of Alum Bridge, WV, two children Jennifer Hicks and husband, Ted, of Glendale, OR and Julie Venneri of Avon Lake, OH; two stepsons Kenneth Andrews and wife, Penny of Yucaipa, CA and Todd Andrews and wife Jodie of Riverside, CA; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two siblings Gladys Moore and husband, Gary, of St. Thomas Ontario, Canada and Rupert Clark and wife Marjorie, of Jeddore, Nova Scotia Canada; and several nieces and nephews. For the last 33 years Oral shared his life with his wife, Pamela Clark and resided in Fontana for 18 years. For many years Oral worked as a general contractor and then went on to work for the Union Pacific Railroad in Bloomington, CA as a Trainman, Herder and Yard Master. Oral retired and settled in West Virginia to become a small farmer raising milk goats, chickens, geese, ducks and sheep. He said moving to West Virginia was the best thing he ever did and truly loved life on his farm. Oral played his guitar and sung, worked the daily New York Times crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of many different genres. Oral's request for cremation has been honored and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.





