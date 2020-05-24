OUIDA MAE WESSEL Age 95, of San Bernardino, CA, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with dementia on Monday, May 11, 2020 in San Bernardino. She was the daughter of Walter and Vesta Poole LaHew. Ouida attended Sturgis Jr. High School and San Bernardino High School. After her education was completed, she worked for Judge Van Luven in San Bernardino Superior Court and prior her marriage to Herbert B. Wessel. She was a member of the San Bernardino Woman's Club and supported Santa Claus Inc. and Child Help. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Highland, CA. Ouida is survived by her only son, Brent and his wife Coleen, 3 grandsons, Cameron, Joshua and Tyler Wessel and 1 living sister Joyce Davidson. Private interment will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton, CA. and a private visitation at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, San Bernardino, CA. At a later date, a memorial service will be held, time and date will be announced. On line condolences can be left at www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 24, 2020.