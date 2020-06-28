Pamela Beekman

September 11, 1946 - June 19, 2020 Pamela Jane Zorad Beekman, of Upland, California, died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020, at her home. Known to her family and friends as "Aunt Pam," she was born on September 11, 1946 in Santa Monica, California. She spent much of her life in the Claremont and Upland area. Pam attended Claremont High School in the original building that is now the Claremont Old School House. She graduated in 1964 and recently participated in their 55-year class reunion. She obtained an associate degree from Chaffey College in dental assisting and worked in Claremont for Dr. Charles Anderson. She obtained a bachelor's degree from California State College San Bernardino in 1979 and her master's degree in 1981. Her career transitioned into teaching dental assisting with Riverside County Office of Education. She retired in 2006 as a program manager for Baldy View ROP under the San Bernardino County Office of Education. She evidenced that one is never too old to learn. A few months ago, at age 73, she completed CERT training with the Upland Police Department out of a desire to help her community. Throughout her life, she believed strongly in education and loved to tell everyone that we should "learn something new every day." Pam loved to travel and was a member of Upland Travelers. Her interests included playing Bunco, working out with the ladies at the gym pool, cooking, enjoying the beach, and attending performances at the Candlelight Pavilion. She was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Jennifer, and her parents, V. Jane Zorad and Thomas A. Zorad. Pam is survived by her brother, Richard T. Zorad of Utah and her sister, Annalynne Stewart of Tennessee, and their spouses. As close as if they were her own children are her two nephews, Kevin Stewart of Upland and Ryan Stewart of Moreno Valley and their spouses. Her two great nieces include Navi and Hailey Stewart, both of whom she treated like they were her granddaughters. Pam was also survived by her other nephews and nieces, Tina Alexander, Jason Zorad, Jeff Zorad, Mark Zorad, Elizabeth Toczek, and Daniel Zorad. As Pam loved spending time at her beach condo in Oceanside, her ashes will be spread at sea in a private family ceremony on her favorite holiday, Independence Day. She requested that casting a yellow rose into the ocean is how she wished to be remembered by those who knew her. If preferred, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.