April 19, 1951 - November 28, 2019 Pam Boardman, 68, passed away from complications of heart failure and a stroke. Pam was born in Illinois to William and Gertrude Laser. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Billy, her husband Dale and her beloved dogs, Abby, Michael, Melissa and Emily. She is survived by her sweet dog Olivia and step daughters Pam and Lisa. Pam grew up in Illinios and went to Catholic school. She started working at Eagle Foods in 1967 where she met and fell in love with Dale. They were married in 1971. They moved to California in 1977 with her mother Gertrude. She worked as a bookkeeper/office manager with Luckys/ Albertsons until she retired on May 27, 2006. Pam enjoyed her daily walks with her dog Olivia, as well as her weekly movie club, lunches with her girlfriends and of course shopping. Her and Dale loved to travel, their favorite trip was to Jamaica. One of their favorite weekly trips was to Casino Morongo, they loved to win! Services for Pam are on March 20, 2020 at 11 am, One and All Church,1404 W. Covina Blvd. San Dimas, CA Because of her love for animals in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the SPCA or animal shelter.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 5, 2020