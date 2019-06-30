San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
PAT "WILLIE BOY" FRANCO Age 69, of San Bernardino, CA passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in San Bernardino. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mercy, children, Jhonda (Allen) Schultz, Teresa (Aaron) Naulls, Matt (Annette) Franco and Katie (Zeek)Vega. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Lucas, Zoe and Emery. Pat is also survived by siblings, Pancha Ortiz, Wee Wee's Ray and Louie V. Franco, Jr. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Adelaide Catholic Church, Highland, CA. Inurnment services will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA with full military honors by the USAF. Pat retired from the USAF after 22 years as rank of MSgt. He also taught at LAVC. On line condolences may be left at www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 30, 2019
