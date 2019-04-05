|
March 10, 1919 - April 1, 2019 Lifetime resident of San Bernardino, Patrcia Andreson Gabriel passed away shortly after her milestone birthday of 100 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Antone Gabriel, and her son James Gabriel. She is survived by her three sons Thomas, Samuel, and Edward; her daughter-in-laws Valerie, Mariane, and Ruby; and her five grandchildren Anthony, Alexis, William, Amelia, and Lisa. This vivacious and tenacious lady volunteered at Saint Bernardine's Hospital for 50 years. She was a compassionate and benevolent reminder of Old San Bernardino values and she will be greatly missed. Mt. View Cemetery Chapel Sunday April 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 5, 2019