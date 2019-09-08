|
|
May 12, 1935 - July 20, 2019 Pat was born in York, PA and was a 47 year resident of Arleta, CA. She passed peacefully in Los Angeles at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Diamond and is survived by her children Randolph Terry, Michael Terry, Claire Terry Sutton, step daughter Susan Diamond, and 3 grandchildren Josh, Alex and Finn. Retired Chief Deputy Public Defender of Rancho Cucamonga, Pat had 28 years of service with the San Bernardino public defenders office. She was a dedicated attorney and a champion of "the right thing to do". She had a passion for sailing with the love of her life Philip on their sailboat "Daisy". They sailed out of San Pedro and were members of the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club. In retirement, Pat's love of dogs led her to volunteer work with Guide Dogs of America. Private family service will be held. Please consider donations in Pat's name to Guide Dogs of America.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 8, 2019