|
|
PATRICIA E. THORVILSON August 2, 1947 - May 27, 2019 Patricia E. (Reeder) Thorvilson, 71, of Redlands, CA., passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at WellSpan York Hospital in York, PA. Ms. Thorvilson was born August 2, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Karp) Reeder. She graduated from Patterson Park High School in Baltimore, MD., and retired from her position as an Orthopedic Receptionist for Kaiser Hospital in CA. Ms. Thorvilson is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Troy Johnson and their children, Zach Brommer and his wife, Katie, Amanda Hedrington, Cassie, Jourdan, Zayne, Maraina of Eau Claire, WI, her daughter, Yvette Thorvilson, and her son, Blake Flanigan of Redlands, CA., and her sister, Hope Snowhite of Redlands, CA; many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Poole of Manchester, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 1-888-4STROKE or strokeassociation.org Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf, PA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 2, 2019