PATRICIA JOY MANTHE November 19, 1934 - April 19, 2019 Patricia Joy Manthe died from complications of Aortic Stenosis in her home on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Rockwell City, Iowa on November 19, 1934. Her family moved to Rialto, California during the beginning of World War II where her father worked at Norton Air Force Base. Patricia worked as a Pre-School Teacher for Bloomington Christian School in Bloomington, CA and then as a nurse's aide in Riverside, CA before retiring to Santa Clara, Ca. with her husband. She moved to Redlands after her husband died to be closer to her daughter. She died at Golden Oaks Senior Living in Yucaipa, CA. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Thomerson of Forest Falls, her son Thomas W. Hallum of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, grandsons Brad Manning of Santa Rosa, CA, Jeff Manning of Fishers, Indiana, Tommy Hallum of Germany, granddaughter, Summer Golden of La Jolla, CA and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial Service is private and out of state.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 3, 2019