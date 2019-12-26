|
|
5/31/1939 - 12/20/2019 Born Patricia Anne Rohland in Idaho to Duke and Blanche Rohland, she lived in Oregon before moving to California. She graduated from San Juan High School in Citrus Heights. While attending Azusa College, now APU, she met her husband, Roland Royalty. They married in 1960 and graduated in 1961. Son, Barney, was born shortly thereafter. They then moved to Stockton where she did substitute teaching while Roland pastored a church for 5 years. From Stockton, they moved to Michigan, and then to Costa Rica for language study. They moved next to the Dominican Republic where they served as missionaries for 18 years. From there, they moved to Spain for 8 years, and then back to California. Pat attended CSUSB, earning a bilingual, crosscultural teaching credential. She taught at Kingsley School in Montclair for 10 years, until being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Following a stem cell transplant at City of Hope, she regained health and survived 15 years. She finally succumbed to PSP, a rare brain disease. Pat was artistic. She enjoyed tole painting and gave many of her projects to friends. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to sing and play the piano. She was outgoing, and with her sparkling personality made many friends wherever she was. She was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers. She is survived by Roland, her husband of 59 years and by son, Barney and his wife, Kay, and their children Heather, Philip, and Bethany. She is also survived by daughter, Julie, her husband, Daryl, and their children Gallant, Lannea, and Elijah. Granddaughter, Heather, was her caregiver during her last years. Her loving and competent care was so appreciated, as was the excellent care from Kaiser Oncologist, Dr. Sunil Patel and Neurologist Dr. Lee Lin. Thanks to Prestigious Hospice. Their above and beyond care made things easier for Pat and the family. While her family's sorrow over their loss is great, there is also relief knowing that her suffering has ended, and that absent from the body, she is present with the Lord. Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 26, 2019