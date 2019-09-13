|
PATRICIA ANN SAENZ Patricia Ann Saenz passed away on August 23, 2019 at home in San Bernardino, CA. She was born in Los Angeles on August 9, 1938. She was a resident of San Bernardino for 53 years. She worked 30 years for Social Security and 20 years at Crafton Hills College. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Cardoza, and by her husband Richard P. Saenz. She is survived by her brother Richard Cardoza, her three children, Kathryn Saenz (Peter Crilly), Gregory Saenz (Denise), and Brenda Serrano (John), and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Saturday, September 14, at 10 am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Adelaide Church, in Highland, on Thursday, September 19 at 10 am with a burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Montebello. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 13, 2019