PATRICIA GWENDOLYN SHARPE Age 86, of Hughesville, MD and formerly of San Bernardino, CA, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Maryland Masonic Homes, Bonnie Blink, Cockeysville, MD. Born September 14, 1932, in Glendora, CA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Rigney and Mary Ellen (Fink) Ross. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Benjamin Sharpe. Mrs. Sharpe was an LVN, who worked in several hospitals in Fontana and San Bernardino, CA. After retirement, she was an instructor for nursing students in a nursing facility. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, The Order of the Amaranth, Golden Slipper, White Shrine and the Daughters of the Nile. She is survived by one son, Stephen J. Sharpe; three daughters, Constance A. Neill, Catherine L. Feyen, and Christine J. Sharpe-Nobles; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. At her request, she will be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date. Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 179 Miller St., Grantsville, MD, is in charge of cremation arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 10, 2019