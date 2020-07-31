1/1
Patricia Troy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dec 31, 1935 - July 27, 2020 Patricia Anne (Bodnar) Troy of San Bernardino, California passed away the 27th of July 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, graduated from Roger Ludlowe High in 1953; married John Troy in 1955, and moved with her family to California in 1962. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Bodnar, sister Virginia Bodnar, brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Mary Lou Bodnar, and daughter Cheryll Troy San Pablo. Patricia is survived by daughters Stacia King and Anne Thompson; grandchildren Rachel and Nicole King, Michael Troy, and John Paul San Pablo; great granddaughter Violet; nephews JoJo and Darrell Bodnar. Patricia, beloved mother, grandmother, and best friend to Marge Oliger, will be greatly missed. She will not be forgotten by all whose lives she touched including members of Perris Hill Senior Center. No services will be conducted per her request.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved