August 1, 1984 - November 11, 2019 Our beautiful sweet son was called home to heaven on November 11, 2019. Paul Anthony Gonzalez was born August 1, 1984 in Fontana, California. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Maria Gonzalez, and his sister, Sonia Gonzalez. He lived in Ontario most of his life and for about 2 years lived in Flagstaff, Arizona. While living in Flagstaff, he worked at Coconino Community College. Besides working in education, he enjoyed employment in the hospitality industry. Paul was a 2002 graduate of Damien High School and attended the University of La Verne. Paul will be remembered for his smile, kindness, and compassion for others. A funeral mass is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 10191 Central Ave. Montclair, CA 91763.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 22, 2019