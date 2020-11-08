Nov. 1st, 1930 - Nov. 3rd, 2020 Age 90, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and hospice. Paul was born Nov. 1st, 1930 in Marion, III to Elmer and Erma Maurer. He graduated from Marion Township High School in 1948. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1951, serving until 1953 during the Korean War. Paul graduated from Kansas University School of Pharmacy. He came to California in 1957 and went to work for Gemmels Drug and later owned the Prescription Shoppe and San Antonio Medical Group in Rancho Cucamonga. After retirement he worked in the Pharmacy at Costco. On Nov. 18, 1951 he married Jacqueline Crampton in Kansas City, Mo. Paul is survived by his wife of the home, son Jeffery (Debra) of Sacramento, daughter Ann Maurer of Irvine and grandson Matthew Maurer of Sacramento, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elmer and sister Shirley Aschier. Services Fri, Nov. 13, 1pm at Foothill Bible Church, 1330 W. 15th St., Upland.





