PAUL JOSEPH OHLMS Age 90, of Redlands, CA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Florence Ohlms and his first wife Norma. He was the brother to 11 siblings. Loving father to Carol and Robert, stepchildren Linda (deceased), Janet, Tom, Patty and Dave. Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Ohlms. Paul was an Air Force Veteran and retired U.S. Postal Service. He was a giving member and past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #836 and Treasurer of High Twelve International #430. He will be missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with Elk Services at 5:30 p.m., both at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Adelaide Catholic Church, 27457 Base Line St., Highland, CA 92346. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton, CA. On line condolences may be left at www.bobbittchapel.com