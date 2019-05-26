|
|
PAUL RAY SHELTON August 26, 1936 - May 11, 2019 On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Paul R. Shelton passed away peacefully at the age of 82. He was born to Fearl Shelton and Willie Mae Cook on August 26, 1936 in Needles, California. On November 24, 1965, he married S. Elizabeth McQuerry (Liz). He worked as a Teamster concrete truck driver for 30 years. He also served 4 years in the U. S. Air Force. He leaves behind five children, Jeanine Newcomb, Sula Brock (Gary), Teri Larson (Jim), Michael Shelton and William Shelton (Sueann) and four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. A graveside service is planned for May 31, 2019 at 11:01am at the Riverside National Cemetery, located at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 26, 2019