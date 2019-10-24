|
|
February 20, 1934 - October 19, 2019 Paul Sage, loving husband, father, grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Alta Loma, CA. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Winnie; sons John (Melanie), Ken, Greg (Diane-deceased), Jeff (Connie), and Jon; daughters Sherilyn(Keith), and Vicki; grandchildren Diana, Mindle, Emma, Jennifer, Sean, Nevin, David, Joe, Sarah, Jessica, Katie, Olivia, Brandon, Nicole, and Jake; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law Alan (Charlene), and sister-in-law Carol. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marion Sage and his brother Dean. Paul was born in Ontario, California, attended Chaffey High School and received his BA from University of California, Santa Barbara. A great educator, he taught and then served as a high school counselor at Chaffey and Alta Loma high schools for over 40 years. Paul enjoyed family and friends, traveling, square dancing, clogging, spending time outdoors. A kind, gentle, caring man who will missed for his unwavering support. An Open House to celebrate Paul's life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11am until 2 pm at his home, Alta Laguna Community, 10210 Baseline Road, Space137, Rancho Cucamonga. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to VNA Hospice of So. Calif. or Michael J Fox Foundation.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 24, 2019