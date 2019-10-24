Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Sage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Sage Obituary
February 20, 1934 - October 19, 2019 Paul Sage, loving husband, father, grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Alta Loma, CA. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Winnie; sons John (Melanie), Ken, Greg (Diane-deceased), Jeff (Connie), and Jon; daughters Sherilyn(Keith), and Vicki; grandchildren Diana, Mindle, Emma, Jennifer, Sean, Nevin, David, Joe, Sarah, Jessica, Katie, Olivia, Brandon, Nicole, and Jake; several great grandchildren; brother-in-law Alan (Charlene), and sister-in-law Carol. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marion Sage and his brother Dean. Paul was born in Ontario, California, attended Chaffey High School and received his BA from University of California, Santa Barbara. A great educator, he taught and then served as a high school counselor at Chaffey and Alta Loma high schools for over 40 years. Paul enjoyed family and friends, traveling, square dancing, clogging, spending time outdoors. A kind, gentle, caring man who will missed for his unwavering support. An Open House to celebrate Paul's life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11am until 2 pm at his home, Alta Laguna Community, 10210 Baseline Road, Space137, Rancho Cucamonga. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to VNA Hospice of So. Calif. or Michael J Fox Foundation.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.