|
|
PAULA RAE (GRAND) RYNDERS June 30, 1950-March 9, 2019 Paula Rynders, resident of Forest Falls, CA, went to rejoice with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 9, 2019 when she succumbed to cancer and its complications. Paula was born in Roseau, MN, the eldest daughter of Paul and Helen Grand. She earned her Bachelor and Masters Degrees in teacher education from Bemidji State University and began a life-long career of elementary public school teaching. She married Eldon Rynders December 18, 1971. They lived in Bemidji, MN, Winkler, Manitoba, Steinbach, Manitoba and Kingsburg, CA before settling down in Forest Falls, CA, in 1983, where they raised their three sons. Paula taught or substitute taught in most of the towns where they lived. She began teaching in the Moreno Valley Unified School District in 1988 at a couple sites before she joined the administrative ranks as Principal at Armada Elementary. She was asked to open a new school, Towngate Elementary, and was involved in planning the site and choosing its theme, Towngate Navigators: "Navigate to College", and their emblem, the lighthouse. She has remained their only principal for 15 years, believed to be a record for longevity in the district. Paula has mentored many teachers and Vice Principals over the years. She will be long remembered as a loving mother and grandmother with high expectations for her three sons and her grandchildren. She was a finder of lost things, a faithful prayer warrior for her family, friends, school staff and church. She was the activities director for family functions. Paula had a strong, competitive spirit at her school re: state scores or awards as well as during family games. Paula was a most supportive pastor's wife, faithful Christ follower and active church member of Trinity Church, Redlands. Paula was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Louise (Hoskin) Grand. She is survived by her husband, Eldon of Forest Falls; sons Jeremy (Tara Jo) of Anaheim, CA; Tim (Tara Patricia) of Denver CO; and Jimmy of Fairborn, OH; 5 grandsons, Alex, Corin, Caden, Jonathan and Soren, and 3 granddaughters, Aubrey, Jadzia (JJ) and Femka. She is also survived by her father, Paul Grand of Bemidji and Bullhead City, AZ, her sister, Carol (Greg) Ryan of El Cajon, CA, and brother Ronald (Jill) Grand of St. Cloud, MN and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Rest now, Paula, you have fought the good fight, kept the faith and finished the race. You still have one more award to receive, your crown of righteousness! Keep cheering us on! Paula's Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Church, 1551 Reservoir Rd., Redlands, CA, at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019. The service is also accessible on Facebook live, Trinity Church Redlands. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be contributed to Paula Rynders Scholarship (Towngate Student Higher Education Fund). All checks need to be made out to "ACCESS to the Future" and in the MEMO part of the check please write, "Paula Rynders Scholarship". Checks should be mailed to the Moreno Valley District Office, attention to Maria Lozano, 25634 Alessandro Blvd., Moreno Valley, CA 92553. Please ONLY send checks. There is no online option to donate.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 19, 2019