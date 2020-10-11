1/1
Pauline Chavez
01/11/1920 - 10/01/2020 On October 1, 2020, Pauline M. Chavez (mom) passed away peacefully in her home. She was born on January 11, 1920, the 5th of 10 children to Robert B. & Beatrice F. Martinez. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Remigio Chavez in 1971. She is survived by her children Bea Castillo, Frank Chavez, Paty Martinez, Susie Castillo, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Mom is also survived by her brother Butch Martinez, and sister Mae Rosales. She was a devoted Catholic and member of San Salvador Catholic Church in Colton all her life. She loved family, Angels baseball, scary movies, Mollie B Polka, gardening, Clinique, and See's. Mom was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Services are Monday, October 12, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316 909/877-2311


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Green Acres Memorial Park
11715 Cedar Ave
Bloomington, CA 92316
9098772311
