|
|
June 2, 1932 - April 19, 2020 Pauline was born in New Bedford, MA, the youngest of six children of John Paul Protz and Anna Krumbholz. After moving to Morton, PA she met and married Ferdinando (Fred) Della Motta who was enlisted in the Navy. Military transfers took Pauline and Fred to a variety of locations throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Newfoundland, Canada. After her husband's retirement from the Navy they lived in Exton, PA and later Fontana, CA. Pauline had a successful career as a civil servant for the Department of Defense and at the time of her retirement had been responsible for procurement and oversight of millions of dollars of government property. Once retired Pauline enjoyed her Inland Empire Ladies card group, sewing, bowling, crossword puzzles, and leisurely mornings. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Fred, her brothers Frank, Vincent, and Bernard Protz and their wives, her sister Veronica Hoyle and her husband, Jesse, and her brother-in-law, Elmer Viens. Pauline is survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) Viens of Hopedale, MA and Pauline's 3 children and 3 grandchildren: Catherine Della Motta (Alexandra) of West Chester, PA, Veronica Schleiss (Ian) of Austin, TX, and Frederick Della Motta (Patrick Hensley) of Lancaster, CA Funeral will be private with a future burial at Riverside Cemetery, Riverside, CA. To honor the memory of Pauline, please consider donations to the , Hospice Austin (www.Hospiceaustin.org), or the GOFUNDME campaign set up for the dedicated and compassionate caregivers at the Southern Hospitality Home who cared for Pauline at the end of her life & who continue to safely and compassionately care for 14 other residents in the home: https://www.gofundme.com/f/shh-staff-appreciation-april-2020
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 24, 2020