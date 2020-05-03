Pauline Rose Stephens passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 in her home in Fort Mohave, Arizona. Born March 12, 1929, she is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Wilson of Riverside, CA and Marsha Stephens and Kathryn Fee both of Fort Mohave, AZ, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband Edsel E. Stephens. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who dedicated herself to the care and well-being of those she loved. Her home-cooked meals, warm home and dedication to her daughters' and grandchildren's activities and events is fondly remembered by her family. Her family always knew she would be there when they needed her. Paula was spirited, quick-witted, and loved to laugh and leaves behind a legacy of love and selflessness. Services will be held Monday, May 4 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, 2620 Silver Creek Rd. Bullhead City, Arizona.





