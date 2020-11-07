Peggy D. Klinzing, daughter of the late Walton A. and Dorothy E. Hickman, was born June 22, 1934 in Toledo, IA, and passed away on September 21, 2020 at her home of 52 years in Diamond Bar, California. Peggy graduated from Franklin High School's Class of 1952, in Cedar Rapids, lowa. Peggy married H.K. 'Speed' Klinzing of Dysart, IA at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA on September 25, 1955. Peggy and Speed had three children, Kevin, Kris, and Kim, while living in Waterloo, IA. They moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1963; and then, in 1968, the family moved to Diamond Bar, California. Peggy worked as a secretary for a CPA firm in Ontario, CA for many years. She also loved to shop, sew, and one of her favorite pastimes was playing video poker, with husband Speed, at their favorite casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, as well as several of the local southern California casinos. She celebrated her "big 60th" birthday in Las Vegas with family and friends. Peggy and Speed would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 25th, 2020. Peggy was preceded in death by her mother and father, her daughter Kimberly, her sister Beverly, her niece Vicki, and great nephew Michael. She is survived by her husband Speed, her two sons, Kevin, of Anaheim, CA; Kris, of Bullhead City, AZ; her granddaughter Christina Austin; two great granddaughters, Brooklyn, and Emmerlyn; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Peggy was a beautiful and loving wife, Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. She always had a way of making everyone around her feel special. Peggy was dearly loved, and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to be part of her life.





