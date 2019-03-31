|
PEGGY JEAN MCCALL Peggy died in Redlands, California on May 11, 2019. She was born December 3, 1922 in Red Cloud, Nebraska to Mabel Bernice Koontz Saladen and George Dewey Saladen. After graduation from Red Cloud High School, Peggy attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing where she received her RN Degree. During World War II, Peggy worked as an RN in the Army Cadet Nursing Corps at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado. On July, 2, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Allan Lee McCall. They spent the next four years in Salt Lake City, Utah while he completed his medical degree and internship at the University of Utah College of Medicine. She worked as an RN at the Intermountain Clinic in Salt Lake City. A surgical residency at the University of Minnesota was cut short by the Korean War and the young family was sent to serve two years in Germany. This experience gave them a taste for travel that they enjoyed throughout their lives. They came to Redlands in 1952. Peggy was a hands-on Mom who was always there for sporting events, Kimberly Juniors and other parent volunteer opportunities. She was an avid tennis player for many years. She was a long-time member of April Morning Club and played bridge several times a week into her 90s. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard. She is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, a son, Dr. Allan (Joan), daughters Jean Zamora (Dr. Ivan), Sally Masters (Steve Carter), six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private Internment will be at Riverside National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2019