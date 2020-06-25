December 12, 1934 - June 22, 2020 Peggy (85) passed away June 22, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by family in Poway, CA after a short struggle with advanced lung cancer. She is survived by daughters, Debra Northup of Poway and Lucy Stice of Green Valley, AZ and sister Gloria Alexander of Valley Center, CA; 2 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband of 51 years, Ralph C. Berg. Peggy was born in Santa Rosa, CA and raised in LaVerne, CA. Peggy attended school at Lincoln Elementary and Bonita High. Always friendly and outgoing, Peggy maintained close friendships with her high school friends throughout her life. Peggy was a friendly face at J. Marion Roynon Elementary School where she served as the school secretary for 31 years, a job for which she was uniquely qualified because she was so outgoing, caring and supportive. Upon retirement she and Ralph enjoyed regular coffee outings at their favorite breakfast haunts around the LaVerne/Pomona area and spoiling their grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, decorating for the holidays, especially July 4th, and the companionship of her dog "Buster" Peggy moved to Escondido, CA in 2008, where she quickly made many friends. She loved displaying her wide variety of cleverly arranged and carefully tended succulents, which she happily shared with friends and neighbors. A favorite poem befits Peggy "I will not think that I have failed, Or lived my life in vain, If to my credit I shall find One friend to be my gain. But when Life's sun is sinking, And I reach my journey's end; Then count my earthly riches In the number of my friends." A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 1 at LaVerne Cemetery. The family asks those attending the service wear facial coverings and socially distance. Donations in Peggy's memory can be made to the Roynon Beautification Committee (Roynonbeautification@yahoo.com) at https://roynonbeautification.weebly.com
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.