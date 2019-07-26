|
|
PHIL SOTELO Age 84, of Rialto, CA, entered into eternal life on July 18, 2019. He resided in Rialto, CA for over 50 years and was a member of IBEW Local 477. Phil also served in the Navy during the Korean war. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Eleanor Sotelo and his stepdaughter Cheryl Ann Goetchius. He is survived by his daughter Phyl Nora Sotelo; brothers Andrew Castonena, Lawrence Telles, and David Telles; sisters Irene Telles, Barbara Telles, Inez Telles, and Olivia Telles; nephews Gabriel and Andrew Castonena; niece Christina Gomez; grandsons Shawn Remick, Phillip Goetchius and great-grandson Zachary Remick. The family wishes to thank his caregivers, especially Renee Acosta. Services will be held at Mark B. Shaw Mortuary in San Bernardino, CA. Viewing: Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11am to 12pm. Funeral Service from 12pm to 1pm followed by Graveside Service at 2pm at Green Acres Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 26, 2019