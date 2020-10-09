1/
Phillip (Bugs) Gutierrez Jr.
1938 - 2020
Phillip Gutierrez Jr (Bugs) 2/1/1938 - 09/24/2020 Phillip Gutierrez Jr, former resident of Ontario, CA, passed away at the age of 82 in Apple Valley, Ca. He is survived by his wife Diane, three children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Viewing will be held on Oct 11 from 4-8pm at Kern Mortuary in Hesperia. Graveside services will be held at 11:45am at Riverside National Cemetery on October 12, 2020. Kern Mortuary 16120 Main St Hesperia, Ca 92345 (760) 244-9313


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kern Mortuary
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kern Hesperia Mortuary
16120 Main Street
Hesperia, CA 92345
760-244-9313
