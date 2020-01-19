Home

POWERED BY

Services
AARON Cremation and Burial Services – Mark B. Shaw Chapel
1525 North Waterman Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(800) 303-3610
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Holdaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Wayman Holdaway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Wayman Holdaway Obituary
January 8, 1947 - January 9, 2020 Phillip Holdaway, 73, was born in San Bernardino, CA on January 8, 1947, to Ralph and Vera Holdaway and lived there all of his life. He died in Redlands on January 9, 2020. Phillip was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart and Air Medal for service in Vietnam in 1968. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geography from CSU San Bernardino in 1981. He was employed by Caltrans for 27 years and retired as an Associate Environmental Planner. Phillip was a member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus Billy Holcomb Chapter. He was the author of several Billy Holcomb Plaque Books and was appointed the first Chapter ClampArchivist. In 2012 he was made an Honorary Humbug (President) of the Chapter. Phillip was a Life Member of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Dustoff Association, Death Valley '49ers and City of San Bernardino Historical & Pioneer Society. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Hettie Jackson and Kristin Darby. He is survived by his wife, Miriam; son, Aaron and his wife, Kyoko; and grandsons, Kai, Keale, Taito and Hiroto. Graveside service will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave. in San Bernardino on January 24, 2020, at 10:45 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -