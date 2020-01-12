|
San Bernardino resident Phyllis Jean "PJ" Seleska died November 29 at her home after a brief battle with cancer. She was 67. Seleska, born in Brawly and raised in San Bernardino, graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1970. She held several jobs, including security guard in Las Vegas, studio musician in Los Angeles and semi-professional softball player (catcher), before joining the Navy at age 35 and proudly serving for 20+ years, retiring as Petty Officer First Class. She specialized in aviation technology, breaking the glass ceiling for servicewomen wishing to receive advanced training in the field. She served in San Diego, Hawaii, Great Lakes, Illinois, and Diego Garcia (where she proudly worked on Air Force One during an emergency stopover for the plane). She was honored by Silver Star Families for her efforts in Operation Enduring Freedom. Seleska was an enthusiastic supporter of women pursuing political careers and an outspoken critic of politicians local and national who she felt were not living up to their promises. She is survived by her wife, Gigi Hanna; brothers Carl Haas, of Hesperia; Gary Seleska, of Redlands; Leo Nolen, of Crestline; Frederick Seleska, of Candler, North Carolina and Russell Seleska, of Redlands; sister Pamela Wadley, of Lake, Michigan, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of her life is set for January 18, at 3 p.m. at Mitla Caf‚ in San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Painted Paws for Veterans, 21150 Sampson Rd., Peyton, CO 80831. The group rescues shelter dogs and trains them to be support animals for veterans.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 12, 2020