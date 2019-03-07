|
|
Richard Popovich
Richard, age 78, died February 13, peacefully at home, Plymouth Village Retirement Community in Redlands. Popovich was born in Chicaco, Illinois, and was a longtime resident of Redlands. Popovich was retired from US Post Office, and served in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1964, retiring from the Air Force Reserves in 1992. Popovich was a member of Redlands First Baptist Church and was its Boy Scout Troop 16 scoutmaster from 1996 to 2006. Popovich was the husband of the late Linda Jones Popovich of Redlands, and is survived by 5 grandsons: Aaron Laycook, and Brandon, Nathan, Evan, and Corin Jones, his 3 step-children: Lynne Parrott, William Jones, and Fleury Laycook, and his 4 children Michael, David, Rachel and Jeffrey Popovich.
A memorial service will be held at the Redlands First Baptist Church, Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 7, 2019