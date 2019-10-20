|
JAMES R. HALL James Robert Hall, age 35 years died unexpectantly on October 1, 2019 at his home in Alta Loma, CA. Born in Boston, MA he was the beloved son of the late Jim Hall & Rosemarie Hall who survived him. A graduate of Damien High James was currently enrolled at Cal Poly Pomona finishing up his degree requirements. For most of his young adult life, James worked at the family business, TRI*Net Inc. in Fontana. He had that rare ability to combine technical skills with artistic prowess; reflective in all that he did. James was a kind and caring man, always ready to lend a helping hand whenever he could. He loved animals, especially his Beagle Bailey. He also enjoyed snowboarding, hiking & golfing. He was proud to be a conservative republican & an avid NE Patriots fan. His quick wit and warm and whimsical ways brought many a smile to all who knew and loved him. James is also survived by numerous relatives in both MA & PA including his grandmothers Anna McLaughlin & Mary Jo Hall. He also leaves behind his beloved Godmother, Auntie Judy and Uncles Kev & Chic. He is survived by Uncles Fr. Robert Hall, John Hall, & Aunt Marybeth Pudliner. A memorial service is planned for James on Thursday, October 24th at 10 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Upland, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 20, 2019