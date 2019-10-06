|
CARL R. MEEK Carl passed away from Alzheimers disease. Carl is survived by his loving wife Marilyne and his son and business partner Bart Meek. Also survived by his brother Leslie (Val) in Chicago. 4 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson. Sister-in-law Nancy and nieces Julie (Canh), Daryl and nephew Tony. Preceeded in death his mother Lanea Hale and daughter Cheryl. Carl was a mail carrier in Chicago, a steel worker at Kaiser tin mill for 19 years, a swap meeter and retired as a treeasure hunter and collecter in Yucaipa. His treasure being a 1908 Brill Trolley and an armoured car which he built and all the things for his "Rube Goldberg" projects. His favorite thing to do was walking especially to Jack-In-The-Box with his grandaughters and taking the (Taylor Street gang) out in the desert looking for Murietta's Gold. Carl was a jack of all trades and helped build his wife 2 houses. He was a good man in every way. "Nothing loved is ever lost, you left us many memories. I carry your heart in my heart." No services were planned but a celebration of life and bar-b-que is being held at Barts house on Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 6, 2019