Venita Rae Waitman Venita passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. She was born August 1, 1939 in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. She later moved to St. Paul, MN for 14 years, before moving to Redlands in 1955 where she made it her home for 64 years. She earned her Associates in Arts. Venita worked for Redlands Unified School District, Lange and Runkle Chevrolet, Redlands Community Hospital, University of Redlands and she retired from San Bernardino County Probation Office. She was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church in Redlands. Venita was loved and will be missed by many. Venita will have a visitation on Monday evening June 17, 2019 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Cortner Chapel in Redlands. A funeral service will be held on June 18, 2019 at First Lutheran Church 1207 West Cypress Ave, Redlands CA 92373 at 10:00am, graveside services following at Hillside Memorial Park at 11:30am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 15, 2019