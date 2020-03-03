|
1-4-1938 - 1-22-2020 Ralph W. Arrington succumbed to cancer January 22, 2020 at the age of 82 with his daughters Lori and Nikki by his side. Ralph was a long time resident of Ontario graduating from Chaffey High in 1956. He worked as lead HVAC for Ontario Montclair School District until age 70. He lived in the same house in Ontario for over 40 years. Ralph loved everything racing and loved building and racing soap-box derby cars with his kids and grandkids. Later he got the kids and grandkids into Shifter Cart Racing. He loved watching his kids play softball and baseball and riding their dirtbikes. There was nothing he couldn't fix and loved working on projects. He is survived by his daughters Lori and Nikki and son Scott; grandchildren Mike, Kyle, Stephanie, Brandon, Gavin and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Arrington, father Raphael Arrington, mother Gail Arrington, sister DeVonne Trabert and niece Dana. Dad will be greatly missed. In honor of his wishes he was cremated.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 3, 2020