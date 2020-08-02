May 19, 1926 - July 1, 2020 It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and founder of P&R Paper Supply Company, Ralph Maiberger. Ralph passed peacefully in his sleep on July 1st in his home in Palm Desert, Ca, he was 94 years old. Ralph and his wife Patricia moved from Tiffin, Ohio to Mentone, California in the summer of 1965 to live out their dream of starting a family owned and operated business. Born May 19, 1926 in Tiffin, Ohio he was the eldest of 4 boys and is survived by his brothers Robert Maiberger, Michael Maiberger and preceded in death by John Maiberger. Ralph was a veteran of WWII and spent time in the Army as a tank gunner. After his release, he owned and operated a 7-up beverage delivery company before entering into a partnership with his 3 brothers opening a wholesale paper and janitorial company. Due partially for the need of a warmer climate Ralph and his wife Patricia moved to Mentone, California with their 5 children in tow. In 1965 they opened P (Patricia) & R (Ralph) Paper Supply Company located in Redlands. Although Patricia passed away in 1996, that business still flourishes under the ownership of the 2nd generation and soon to be operated by the 3rd generation. Ralph was an incredible entrepreneur and well respected in the industry. Many who knew him will tell you about his wonderful sense of humor which remained intact even in his final days. Ralph was a problem solver and built P&R Paper on the sound principles of customer service. Without his intuitiveness, determination, and passion for family, the business would not be here today. He will be deeply missed by his 5 children, Mark Maiberger, Matthew Maiberger, Joseph Maiberger, Anne Maiberger Kopacz and Luke Maiberger, his 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Redlands, California where his ashes will be placed next to his wife Patricia.





