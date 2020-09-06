Dr. Ramiro C. Dutra, a Claremont resident since 1962, passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 20, 2020 He was 88 years old. Born and raised in the city of Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal, he came to New York at age 17 on a World War II vintage Liberty ship and then to California by bus. He worked his way through college earning his bachelor's, master's and Ph. D. degrees from the University of California at Davis. He spent most of his career at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, first as an assistant professor of Physical Sciences and later as associate professor of Chemistry. He was ultimately appointed Professor and Chair of the Department of Nutrition and Food Science which he founded in 1966. He also served as acting dean and associate dean of the College of Agriculture. After a memorable retirement party in 1995, he returned as a part time faculty member to round out a brilliant career of 41 years at Cal Poly. A gifted speaker and popular educator, Dr. Dutra was awarded several distinctions, such as Outstanding Educators of America (1972) and the Gamma Sigma Delta Teaching Merit Award (1983). In 1984 he was selected Cal Poly's Outstanding Professor. An expert in food chemistry and nutrition, he served as president of the California Nutrition Council and had research interests in organoleptic compounds, milk chemistry, and amino acid fortification of carbohydrate foods for tropical countries. Dr. Dutra was deeply committed to overseas work as a visiting professor in several countries in Europe and Latin America, and was a member of the Cal Poly team ( KATE ) that was stationed in Greece in 1972 to create a new system of five technical universities. He also worked with the Meals for Millions Foundation for 11 years in nutrition research and training of technical personnel on behalf of third world countries. He assisted in the establishment of several new universities in Portugal and when the library of one of them was destroyed by fire he single handedly replaced the collection. In 1984 he was knighted by the President of Portugal (Gen. Ramalho Eanes ) with the "Comenda de Santiago de Espada" f”r "relevant services to humanity". Dr. Dutra was a prominent personality among Portuguese-Americans in California having been the first elected president of the Southern California Council of Portuguese Communities. He was decorated twice by Portugal's Secretary of State for Portugues Communities and also was awarded in 1984 The "Causa Portuguesa" prize by U.P.E.C.,. the largest Portuguese-American Fraternal society of California. Trained in science, Dr. Dutra had broader interests, particularly in literature and the arts. He was fluent in five languages and published four books of poetry and historical essays, mostly in his native Portuguese. A tireless traveler, he was familiar with the great art museums worldwide, and even took a summer course in Renaissance Art at Coimbra University, Portugal's oldest founded in 1290. The late movie star Raymond Burr (Perry Mason), a fellow art aficionado, bequeathed his Portuguese art collection to Cal Poly in honor of Dr. Dutra and his late wife of 36 years, Natalia. In his later years, Ramiro Dutra, or Ray, as he was affectionately called, indulged his pleasures of reading, classical music and travel. He was also active as a volunteer in public health outreach to the Portuguese-American community of Chino and served on the foodservice advisory board of Pilgrim Place in Claremont. He is survived by a daughter, Grace, of Claremont, and a son, Henry, of Fontana. Services will be announced at a later date due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Human Nutrition and Food Sciences Department of Cal Poly Pomona, or the Dutra Scholarship Fund. Also, consider some of Dr. Dutra's other charities which consist of USC Norris Cancer Center, Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Disabled American Veterans, Doctors Without Borders
, Los Angeles Mission and Boy's Town.