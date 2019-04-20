|
|
May 16, 1943 ~ April 7, 2019
Army veteram, age 76 of Colton, Ca. Survived by his wife Eva Becerra and three children Gina Rodriguez, Linda Hernandez, Francine Walters, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at Colton Funeral Home, 1275 N. La Cadena Dr. Colton CA 92324. Viewing and rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-9p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10a.m. with burial to following at 12 noon at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 20, 2019