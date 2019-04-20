San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Colton Funeral Home
1275 N La Cadena
Colton, CA 92324
(909)825-0570
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colton Funeral Home
1275 N La Cadena
Colton, CA 92324
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colton Funeral Home
1275 N La Cadena
Colton, CA 92324
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Colton Funeral Home
1275 N La Cadena
Colton, CA 92324
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverside National Cemetery
Ramon A. Becerra Obituary
May 16, 1943 ~ April 7, 2019
Army veteram, age 76 of Colton, Ca. Survived by his wife Eva Becerra and three children Gina Rodriguez, Linda Hernandez, Francine Walters, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at Colton Funeral Home, 1275 N. La Cadena Dr. Colton CA 92324. Viewing and rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-9p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10a.m. with burial to following at 12 noon at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 20, 2019
