RAMON GERALD RIVERA Entered into rest July 1, 2019. He is survived by his 3 children, Antoinette Banuelos, Ramon Rivera Jr., and Nicholas Rivera. Also survived by his father Carlos Rivera, 5 brothers and sisters: Carlos Rivera Jr., Kathryn Arredondo, Cynthia Kennedy, Marsha Rivera, Paul Rivera, 2 grandchildren, 14 nieces and nephews, and 17 great grand nieces and nephews. He is very much loved and will be deeply missed. Services to be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 10 am at Immaculate Conception Church, Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from July 15 to July 16, 2019
