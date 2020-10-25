Roy Ruiz Rivera was born on October 12, 1953, in Victoria, Texas to Benito and Sophie Ruiz Rivera. He died unexpectedly on October 11, 2020. The sixth of fifteen children, Roy moved with his family to Ontario, CA when he was 13. At Ontario High School, Roy was an outstanding athlete, lettering in both football and wrestling. He competed in the CIF finals in 1972, and received a full-ride wrestling scholarship to Cal Poly Pomona. Roy met Debbie Moncada at OHS and in 1975 they had Raul Rivera, Jr. Roy will be missed by his son, Raul Jr., his sisters Angie, Sylvia, Mary, Sofie, Martha, Patty, his brothers, Richard, Bennie, Wally, Joe, and Roger, and his countless nieces and nephews. Roy is preceded in death by his mother, Sophie, father Benito, brothers David and Gene, and sister Janie. Memorial service will be held at a later date.





