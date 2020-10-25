1/1
Raul "Roy" Ruiz Rivera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Ruiz Rivera was born on October 12, 1953, in Victoria, Texas to Benito and Sophie Ruiz Rivera. He died unexpectedly on October 11, 2020. The sixth of fifteen children, Roy moved with his family to Ontario, CA when he was 13. At Ontario High School, Roy was an outstanding athlete, lettering in both football and wrestling. He competed in the CIF finals in 1972, and received a full-ride wrestling scholarship to Cal Poly Pomona. Roy met Debbie Moncada at OHS and in 1975 they had Raul Rivera, Jr. Roy will be missed by his son, Raul Jr., his sisters Angie, Sylvia, Mary, Sofie, Martha, Patty, his brothers, Richard, Bennie, Wally, Joe, and Roger, and his countless nieces and nephews. Roy is preceded in death by his mother, Sophie, father Benito, brothers David and Gene, and sister Janie. Memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved