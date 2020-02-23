|
John Ray Allen October 12 1934 - February 10 2020 John "JR" Allen was born in Brawley California to Johnny and Dorothy (Gibson) Allen. He went to school in Wellton Arizona until moving to Redlands California where he graduated from Redlands senior high school in 1953. John served in the Air" Force where he spent time in Germany. He married Gladys Droney (deceased). They had three daughters Johna Allen Shirley Allen and Deana Jarrett (David) Jarrett (deceased). Grandchildren are Ashley and John Jarrett. John and Marlene (Jacinto) Knox were married for 34 years. The stepchildren are Bill, John, Patrick (Denise) and Kelly Knox. Step granddaughter Jazmin (Jay) Byrd and one great-granddaughter Josephine Etchison. He also leaves a brother Bud Forman (Ruth) and Nephews Kevin & Paul Forman. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:15 PM. Please arrive a half hour early so you may be escorted in. The reception will follow immediately after the service at the home of Shirley Allen, more info will be given during the service.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 23, 2020