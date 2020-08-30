1/1
Ray (Roberto) Ballesteros
Ray (Roberto) Ballesteros Ray (Roberto) Ballesteros was born March 11, 1929 in the original village of East Highlands, CA to Jose and Consuelo Aguilar Ballesteros. He died August 14, 2020 in Fontana, CA at the age of 91. Ray attended the first Cram Elementary and Redlands High School graduating in 1947. He participated in many sports including baseball and track. He was awarded a baseball scholarship to attend UCLA but decided to join the Air Force where he was stationed in Europe, Denver, and El Paso. On his return he worked with East Highland Orange Company and then with the Sante Fe Railroad (13 years), Transco Railroad, San Bernardino County as a Maintenance Supervisor at the County Hospital until his retirement in the 1980's with 27 years served. He was very active with the Highland community, helping with the establishment of Highland Little League, Pony League, Senior Little League, and Colt League. He also helped coach many youth throughout Highland and San Bernardino area with the Junior All American Football. Ray volunteered with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department as a Citizens Patrol (C.O.P.) for 21 years, He was an award winning artist with many paintings submitted in exhibitions, participated in the Highland Senior Center art program, and attended St. John Bosco and St. Adelaine Catholic Churches in Highland. He married the love of his life Lily Delgado Ballesteros in 1953 and together they had 5 children. Ray is survived by his loving family Melinda (Joe) Silva, Robert (Jamie) Ballesteros, Martin (Arlene) Ballesteros, George Ballesteros, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lily Delgado Ballesteros and his devoted son Bruce Ballesteros. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Montecito Memorial Valley View Chapel at 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton, CA 92324 from 5-6 pm. The funeral services will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Adelaine Church at 27457 Baseline Street, Highland, 92346 at 9:30 am with burial at Riverside National Cemetery. Please note due to Covid capacity will be limited to 100 people and masks will be required.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
9098253024
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

