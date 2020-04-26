|
|
Ray C Castro, a long-time resident of Pomona, CA, passed away March 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Ray was born on April 13, 1924 to Antonia and Vicente Castro. He attended schools in Pomona and was a body and fender mechanic working for Cadillac and Volkswagen dealers in Pomona until his retirement in 1990. Ray was a WWII Veteran. Ray is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lucy Castro, 4 children, Rose Coffin from Huntington Beach, Yvonne (Bonnie) Christy (Ken) from Upland, Raymond Castro (Juanita) from Chino, Anna Monroy (Tony) from Santa Fe Springs. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-children, brother Jesse Castro from Mira Loma, Sister Gloria Angulo from Hemet and Benita Ramirez from Pomona. Ray enjoyed deep sea fishing and throughout the years, he enjoyed traveling to Mexico with Lucy to visit family and friends. Ray was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. May the lord bless him and keep him until we meet again. He will be dearly missed by all his family.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 26, 2020