June 14, 1942 - November 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He is survived by & dearly missed by his wife of 60 years Lidia Guzman & his children, Yvonne Gurule, Ray Guzman Jr., Victor Guzman & Vincent Guzman along with his sisters Gloreen & Stella. He was a beloved grandfather to 17 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren. He retired from San Bernardino County Fire Dept., Hazmat Division & Retail Clerks 1167. He was a member of St. Charles in Bloomington for 47 years. His celebration of life will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church. 11342 Spruce Ave Bloomington, CA 92316 November 19, 2020 at 11:30am Interment to follow at Montecito Mortuary 3520 E. Washington St. Colton, CA 92324





