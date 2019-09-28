|
|
May 20, 1942 - September 17, 2019 Raymond Joseph Jacobs, age 77, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Oceanside, CA. He was born May 20, 1942 in Lowell, Mass. to Beverly Irene and Joseph Raymond Jacobs. He proudly served in the US Army 1959-1962. He taught social studies and coached sports at Ontario HS for many years. He is survived by his wife Catherine, brothers Mark Jacobs, Tom Phifer, Raymond Jacobs, James Jacobs, Kenny Jacobs; sisters Donna Crowley, Sandra Jacobs; daughter Bobbie Rae Bolton; sons Wayne Kimball-Jacobs, Dustin Rowe and James Rowe, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Carla Jo White, his sisters Pauline Black-Hand and Barbara Lemire, and his youngest brother Jimmy Phifer. Raymond will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Please consider contributing to the Ray Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund. Send your check payable to "OHS" with Ray's name in the memo to: Ontario High School, c/o Natalie McMinn, 901 W. Francis, Ontario, CA 91762
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 28, 2019