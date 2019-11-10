San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
RAYMOND M. TORRES (RAY) Lifetime resident of San Bernardino, CA Ray passed away on Oct. 29, 2019 at the age of 88. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as an electrician. He is survived by his wife Rachel of 65 years, 2 daughters, Raelynn (Enrique), and Annette, 2 sons, Ray (Jeri), Greg (Rose), 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his sister, Annie Mendoza. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 14, 2019 at Mount View Mortuary. Visitation: 10-11am services to follow. Always in our hearts.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
