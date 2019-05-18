RAYMOND PAUL VELASQUEZ JR. Raymond Paul Velasquez Jr (Sonny) passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Born on June 19, 1929 to his loving parents Raymond P. Velasquez Sr. and Mary G. Velasquez. He loved his family, playing guitar, singing in trios, traveling and fishing. He has achieved recognition from his Christian church as an Elder for God's Servants Ministries. He learned welding from his father at a young age and used that trade working in construction. He also worked for San Bernardino East County Water District and then 29 years with the City of Redlands as a senior heavy equipment operator until retirement at age 65. He married Susie Martinez in 1950 and started his family. Raymond is survived by sons Raymond P. Velasquez III (Cathy), Alfred J Velasquez (Emily), 10 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Theresa Munoz (Richard) and infant sons Anthony and Henry Velasquez. He was also preceded in death by his parents Raymond Sr. and Mary, his brother Ralph and sisters Pricilla, Mildred and Evelyn, as well as his 1st wife Susie, 2nd wife Rosie and 3rd wife Theresa. Raymond is also survived by a host of step sons and daughters. Services will be held Friday, May 31st at 10 am at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92404. Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary